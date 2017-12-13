Pokka was promoted to the parent club from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Despite being associated with the Blackhawks' top minor-league affiliate since 2014-15, Pokka has yet to make his NHL debut. Perhaps his posting an egregious minus-25 rating -- despite banking 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 76 games with the IceHogs -- has been factored into his slow movement through Chicago's system. Pokka was recalled to take the roster spot of Cody Franson (upper body), who's now listed on injured reserve.