Blackhawks' Ville Pokka: Clears waivers
Pokka cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's a tad surprising that no NHL club had any interest in picking the Finnish blueliner up off waivers, but it just goes to show the Blackhawks are clearly not alone in their belief that Pokka isn't ready for a regular gig in the NHL. The 2012 second-round pick may opt to head overseas to continue his career in Europe after his one-year contract with Chicago expires next offseason.
