Blackhawks' Ville Pokka: Cut loose by Chicago
The Blackhawks placed Pokka on waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
This may spell the end of Pokka's tenure in Chicago, as the 23-year-old Finn has long been considered the Blackhawks' top defensive prospect, but he's failed to crack the big club's roster since he joined the organization in 2014-15. It wouldn't be surprising to see another NHL club snatch the 2012 second-round pick up off waivers, as he's shown potential as an offensive-minded defenseman during his time with AHL Rockford, totaling 105 points in 220 games over the past three seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...