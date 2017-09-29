The Blackhawks placed Pokka on waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

This may spell the end of Pokka's tenure in Chicago, as the 23-year-old Finn has long been considered the Blackhawks' top defensive prospect, but he's failed to crack the big club's roster since he joined the organization in 2014-15. It wouldn't be surprising to see another NHL club snatch the 2012 second-round pick up off waivers, as he's shown potential as an offensive-minded defenseman during his time with AHL Rockford, totaling 105 points in 220 games over the past three seasons.