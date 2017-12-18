Pokka was sent down to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Pokka heads back to the minors having failed to crack the lineup during his stint with the Blackhawks. The Finn will rejoin the IceHogs for whom he has racked up three goals and nine helpers in 26 matchups. The 23-year-old's demotion could be an indicator that Jan Ruuta (upper body) is close to being back at 100 percent.