Hinostroza scored and added two points on just two shots and 14:48 of ice time in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday night.

That's nearly as many points (4) as he had through his first nine games of this season, and actually, the 14:48 of ice time is a season high. Hinostroza's production, though, has mostly come lately, as he has two goals and six points in the last four games. With that in mind, it's very possible Hinostroza's ice time with the struggling Blackhawks continues to climb.