Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Promoted to big club
The Blackhawks recalled Hinostroza from AHL Rockford on Friday.
The Blackhawks have been struggling of late, dropping five consecutive games en route to a 12-11-5 record, so they'll hope Hinostroza can provide a much-needed spark on offense. The speedy winger has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up nine goals and 22 points in 23 contests with AHL Rockford. The Chicago native will make his season debut with the Blackhawks on Friday against the Sabres.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Sent down to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Brought up to big club•
-
Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Demoted to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Assigned to AHL Rockford•
-
Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Lights lamp twice in road win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...