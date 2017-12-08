The Blackhawks recalled Hinostroza from AHL Rockford on Friday.

The Blackhawks have been struggling of late, dropping five consecutive games en route to a 12-11-5 record, so they'll hope Hinostroza can provide a much-needed spark on offense. The speedy winger has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up nine goals and 22 points in 23 contests with AHL Rockford. The Chicago native will make his season debut with the Blackhawks on Friday against the Sabres.