Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Sent down to minors
Hinostroza was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.
Hinostroza saw action in 49 games for the Blackhawks last season in which he averaged 11:59 of ice time and snagged 14 points. The 23-year-old may have lost out on a spot in the 23-man roster for Opening Night, but will likely be back with the club later in the year.
