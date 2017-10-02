Play

Hinostroza was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Hinostroza saw action in 49 games for the Blackhawks last season in which he averaged 11:59 of ice time and snagged 14 points. The 23-year-old may have lost out on a spot in the 23-man roster for Opening Night, but will likely be back with the club later in the year.

