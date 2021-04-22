Hinostroza collected a goal and an assist with two shots and two hits Wednesday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Hinostroza potted his first goal as a Blackhawk midway through the third period, cutting Nashville's lead to 4-3 on a give-and-go with Kirby Dach. Hinostroza later set up Brandon Hagel's overtime winner for his second multi-point outing in the last three contests. The 27-year-old didn't produce a single point in nine games for Florida, but he's put together seven in eight contests since being acquired by Chicago.