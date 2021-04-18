Hinostroza registered three assists and was plus-3 in a 4-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.

The 27-year-old exceeded his entire 2020-21 point total in a single night, assisting on goals by Patrick Kane, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter. Hinostroza, who was acquired earlier this month from Florida, has five points (all assists) in six contests with Chicago after nine scoreless games with the Panthers.