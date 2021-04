Hinostroza recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Hinostroza set up Dominik Kubalik for the Blackhawks' lone tally. The 27-year-old Hinostroza has an assist in each of his two games to begin his second stint in Chicago. The forward is holding onto a second-line role after he was traded from the Panthers on April 2.