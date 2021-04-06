Hinostroza (COVID-19 protocols) will be added to the Blackhawks' active roster and play in Tuesday's game versus Dallas, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Hinostroza is expected to skate on Chicago's second line versus the Stars. The 27-year-old forward went scoreless through nine games with the Panthers before being acquired by the Blackhawks via a trade Friday.
