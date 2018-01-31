Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Leads way in win over Preds
Hinostroza scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Nashville.
The 23-year-old forward has provided a sneaky scoring boost for the Blackhawks with five goals and 13 points through 20 games. Additionally, Hinostroza has a track record of offensive success at the lower levels, so his respectable numbers might be sustainable moving forward. He's definitely on the fantasy radar in deeper settings and boasts some long-term upside.
