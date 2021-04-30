Hinostroza scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Hinostroza showed his old team what they were missing when he tallied in the second period. The 28-year-old has found success in a middle-six role in Chicago -- he has 10 points in 11 outings since the Panthers traded him away. From a fantasy perspective, the only knock on his game is a lack of power-play time.