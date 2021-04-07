Hinostroza produced an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Hinostroza had a positive start to his second stint in Chicago, setting up Dominik Kubalik's second-period tally. That duo worked with center Philipp Kurashev as the Blackhawks' second line Tuesday. The 27-year-old Hinostroza never got going as a Panther, with no points in nine games of fourth-line usage. A larger role and a change of scenery could help the Illinois native regain his scoring touch, which saw him produce 22 points through 68 games with the Coyotes last season.