Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches two points Saturday
Hinostroza recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over the Capitals.
Hinistroza continues to have a career year in his third season with the Blackhawks and now stands at seven goals and 18 points in just 28 games. If the 23-year-old can climb the depth chart, he could garner some fantasy relevance in standard formats, but he remains a reach outside of deeper leagues despite the impressive scoring pace.
