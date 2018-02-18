Hinostroza recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-1 blowout win over the Capitals.

Hinistroza continues to have a career year in his third season with the Blackhawks and now stands at seven goals and 18 points in just 28 games. If the 23-year-old can climb the depth chart, he could garner some fantasy relevance in standard formats, but he remains a reach outside of deeper leagues despite the impressive scoring pace.