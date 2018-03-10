Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Out for personal reasons
Hinostroza is tending to a family matter and will not be available Saturday against the Bruins, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks have responded by calling up John Hayden from AHL Rockford under emergency conditions. Hopefully, everything is OK for Hinostroza, whose next chance to play now comes Sunday against the Bruins in Chicago
