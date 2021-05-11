Hinostroza provided a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas. He also had three hits and two PIM.

Hinostroza lit the lamp on his only shot of the game, powering to the net midway through the third period and slipping a backhander through Jake Oettinger. He also picked up an assist late in the second period, which snapped Hinostroza's five-game point drought.