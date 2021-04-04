Hinostroza was listed as a non-roster player Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Hinostroza will need to fulfill a quarantine as part of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol before he can join the Blackhawks after he was traded from the Panthers on Friday. The length of his quarantine is unknown, but Hinostroza will have to be activated from the non-roster list before he can play.
