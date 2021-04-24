Hinostroza scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Hinostroza's tally wasn't initially called as such on the ice -- it took video review to determine he poked the puck fully across the goal line at 16:41 of the third period. The 27-year-old's game has come alive since he was traded from the Blackhawks to the Panthers. In nine games since the trade, Hinostroza has two goals and six helpers, which accounts for all of his offense this season. He's seen middle-six minutes in his second stint with the 'Hawks, and he's making the most of them currently.