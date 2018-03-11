Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Preparing to return Sunday
Hinostroza (personal) will play Sunday against the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Hinostroza wasn't able to make the quick Boston trip Saturday due to a family matter, but he'll be ready to go for Sunday's rematch. Good thing too, since the Chicago native is hot right now, accruing one goal, seven helpers and a plus-6 in the last 11 games, while logging consistent power-play minutes.
