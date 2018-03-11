Hinostroza (personal) will play Sunday against the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Hinostroza wasn't able to make the quick Boston trip Saturday due to a family matter, but he'll be ready to go for Sunday's rematch. Good thing too, since the Chicago native is hot right now, accruing one goal, seven helpers and a plus-6 in the last 11 games, while logging consistent power-play minutes.