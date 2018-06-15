Hinostroza (groin) signed a two-year contract extension with Chicago on Friday.

Hinostroza was a valuable depth scorer for the Blackhawks in 2017-18, notching seven goals and 25 points in 50 contests. The pint-sized winger will likely have an increased role with the big club next season, which could enable him to surpass the 40-point threshold for the first time in his career. The 2012 sixth-round pick underwent sports hernia surgery in April, but he's fully expected to be back to 100 percent ahead of training camp.