Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Signs two-year extension with Blackhawks
Hinostroza (groin) signed a two-year contract extension with Chicago on Friday.
Hinostroza was a valuable depth scorer for the Blackhawks in 2017-18, notching seven goals and 25 points in 50 contests. The pint-sized winger will likely have an increased role with the big club next season, which could enable him to surpass the 40-point threshold for the first time in his career. The 2012 sixth-round pick underwent sports hernia surgery in April, but he's fully expected to be back to 100 percent ahead of training camp.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Preparing to return Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Out for personal reasons•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches two points Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Leads way in win over Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Vince Hinostroza: Posts three-point night versus Golden Knights•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...