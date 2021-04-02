The Panthers traded Hinostroza to the Blackhawks in exchange for Brad Morrison on Friday.
Hinostroza has struggled in limited action with the Panthers this season, going scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating in nine appearances. The 26-year-old forward will likely take on a rotational, bottom-six role with the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Panthers' Vinnie Hinostroza: Quiet in debut•
-
Panthers' Vinnie Hinostroza: Heading to Sunshine State•
-
Vinnie Hinostroza: Won't receive qualifying offer•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Helps out on power play•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza: Registers helper for 100th point•