Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Hinostroza underwent sports hernia surgery Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Hinostroza waited until after the season to undergo the procedure, but he's expected to be ready to being offseason training next month. Powers reports that he will miss the World Championship due to the procedure, though he should be all systems go by training camp, barring a setback.
More News
