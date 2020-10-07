Kaiser was drafted 81st overall by the Blackhawks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

It was difficult for scouts to get a read on Kaiser this past season because he was clearly too good for the high school level at which he played. Kaiser's calling card is his mobility. He's an excellent skater and his foot speed alone should give him a chance to carve out a long career as a potential NHL regular. The downside is that there isn't much to be excited about here from an offensive standpoint. Kaiser is committed to Minnesota-Duluth.