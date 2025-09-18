Kaiser signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Kaiser and the Blackhawks were able to come to terms on the eve of training camp, getting the defenseman under contract after a prolonged negotiation. The 23-year-old will be in the mix for a bottom-four role this season, though the Blackhawks have a number of young defensemen that could see playing time, which may lead to Kaiser getting the occasional healthy scratch. He produced eight points, 66 shots on net, 54 hits and 93 blocked shots over 57 games in 2024-25.