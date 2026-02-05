Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Departs Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaiser sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Kaiser put little weight on his left leg after getting tangled up with Zach Werenski in the first period. The 23-year-old Kaiser will have the whole Olympic break to recover, but that may not be enough if further evaluations reveal a significant injury.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Puts away goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Tallies in Sunday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Two goals in last three games•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Scores in Friday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Nets game-winner Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Garners helper•