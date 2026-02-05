default-cbs-image
Kaiser sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Kaiser put little weight on his left leg after getting tangled up with Zach Werenski in the first period. The 23-year-old Kaiser will have the whole Olympic break to recover, but that may not be enough if further evaluations reveal a significant injury.

