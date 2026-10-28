Kaiser recorded the game-winning goal and placed two shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Kaiser played the hero in Tuesday's contest by striking the back of the net after the Blackhawks forced a turnover in their own offensive zone. The 24-year-old blueliner's tally was his first goal of the season, which brings him up to four points, eight shots on net, eight hits and 15 blocked shots over 12 appearances. He's become more involved offensively in the absence of Bowen Byram (upper body), as the former has tallied three points over his last seven games. However, Kaiser's role on the second line sees him focus his efforts primarily on his defensive responsibilities, capping his ceiling in fantasy.