Kaiser registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kaiser snapped a 10-game point drought with the helper. While he hasn't done a lot on offense, he's been a regular presence on the Blackhawks' second pairing lately. The 23-year-old's defensive quality has shown up in a plus-7 rating, and he's added 15 hits and 14 blocked shots while contributing three assists through 18 appearances so far.