Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Good for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaiser (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
The defenseman missed four games with the injury, suffered in the Blackhawks' final game before the Olympic break Feb. 4. He has five goals and seven assists over 57 games this season. Ethan Del Mastro is expected to come out of the lineup for Kaiser.
