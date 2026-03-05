default-cbs-image
Kaiser (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

The defenseman missed four games due to his lower-body injury, suffered in the Blackhawks' final game before the Olympic break Feb. 4. He has five goals and seven assists over 57 games this season. Ethan Del Mastro is expected to come out of the lineup for Kaiser.

