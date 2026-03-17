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Kaiser (shoulder) will return to the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday, according to CHGO Blackhawks.

Kaiser is poised to return to a second-pairing role after sitting out Saturday's 4-0 loss to Vegas. He has accounted for five goals, 12 points, 60 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 37 hits in 61 appearances this season.

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