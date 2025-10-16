Kaiser notched an assist and added a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

The helper was Kaiser's first point in five outings this season. He's filled a bottom-four role while adding decent defensive numbers with eight hits, four blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The 23-year-old defenseman had eight points in 57 contests in 2024-25, and while he'll likely exceed that level of production this year, it would be optimistic to expect him to get to 20 points.