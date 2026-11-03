Kaiser scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kaiser has two goals and an assist over his last four contests. The 24-year-old has held steady in a top-four role this season, though his usage is primarily defensive. He has produced two goals, four assists, 12 shots on net, 15 hits, 18 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating over 15 games. Kaiser is on track to surpass his 17-point output from last year, but he doesn't stand out in any one area enough to be a reliable fantasy option.