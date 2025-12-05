Kaiser scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

The tally was Kaiser's first of the season, and it stood as the game-winner in this contest. He's earned just three points over his last 10 games, though he continues to have a steady top-four role on the Blackhawks' defense. He's at five points, 26 shots on net, 27 blocks, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating through 27 appearances this year. Until Kaiser shows more consistent offense, most fantasy managers won't need to roster him.