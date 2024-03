Kaiser notched an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

This was Kaiser's first point in three games since he rejoined the NHL roster. The 21-year-old defenseman has five helpers, 12 shots on net, 20 hits, 34 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances this season. He's still learning on the job, but in a bottom-four role, he has little fantasy appeal.