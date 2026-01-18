Kaiser scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Kaiser has picked up a goal and an assist over his last three games. The 23-year-old defenseman has five goals this season, all scored since the start of December as he flexes a little more scoring potential than initially expected. Through 48 contests, he's at 11 points, 49 shots on net, 30 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Kaiser has emerged as a steady top-four blueliners.