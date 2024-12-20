Kaiser was sent to AHL Rockford on Friday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

The 22-year-old defenseman had been a healthy scratch in the Blackhawks' last three games. Kaiser picked up an assist in his second game of the season, but was without a point in his last 26 games. Kaiser will get a chance to play a lot and regain his confidence offensively with the IceHogs.