Kaiser scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Kaiser has two goals over his last five games, which are his only tallies this season. The defenseman is up to six points, 31 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 20 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 31 appearances. He's seeing steady ice time in a third-pairing role, but he has limited upside in fantasy since he doesn't tend to get involved much on offense.