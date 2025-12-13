Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Scores in Friday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaiser scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Kaiser has two goals over his last five games, which are his only tallies this season. The defenseman is up to six points, 31 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 20 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 31 appearances. He's seeing steady ice time in a third-pairing role, but he has limited upside in fantasy since he doesn't tend to get involved much on offense.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Nets game-winner Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Garners helper•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Hands out assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Avoids holdout with two-year deal•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Poised to play•
-
Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Won't play Thursday•