Kaiser is in a 16-game point drought after failing to record a point in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Kaiser has been a regular in the Blackhawks' lineup after missing Opening Night due to an illness. He picked up an assist in his second game of the year, but it's been all zeroes in the scoring categories since. The 22-year-old has added 17 shots on net, 28 hits, 35 blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 18 appearances in a bottom-four role. For now, it looks like Nolan Allan and Louis Crevier will compete for the last spot in the lineup, but Kaiser could also be at risk of a scratch if he doesn't find a little offense.