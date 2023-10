Kaiser supplied a secondary assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

This was the first point of the young season for Kaiser, whom the Blackhawks took with the third round (81st overall) pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. We encourage you to practice patience when it comes to Kaiser since he's a rookie defenseman on a Blackhawks team that has struggled to a 3-5-0 record and sits in the basement of the Central Division through its first eight games.