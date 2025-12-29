Kaiser scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Kaiser continues to chip in offense from a bottom-four role on the blue line. He has three goal sand an assist over his last eight games. For the season, the 23-year-old blueliner is at four goals, a career-high nine points, 40 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 25 hits, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances.