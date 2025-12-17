Blackhawks' Wyatt Kaiser: Two goals in last three games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaiser scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Off a draw, Kaiser got the puck at the blue line. He skated into the slot before scoring with a wrist shot past Joseph Woll's glove. Kaiser has just three goals and four assists in 33 games, but two of those goals have come in the last three games (eight shots). And all three of those goals have come in his last seven games.
