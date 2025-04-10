Kaiser missed practice Thursday due to illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, making him questionable to face the Bruins.

Kaiser's potential absence would likely see Louis Crevier step into a third-pairing role on the blue line. For his part, the 22-year-old Kaiser has generated four goals and four assists in 54 games with the Hawks while averaging 18:02 of ice time. Looking ahead to next season, Kaiser should be capable of playing in all 82 regular-season contests and could push for the 15-20 point range.