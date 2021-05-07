Kalynuk produced an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Kalynuk helped out on Alex DeBrincat's game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old Kalynuk has become a consistent presence in the Blackhawks' lineup, drawing into 18 straight games. He has nine points in that span as a bottom-four defenseman, although he could see more responsibility after Duncan Keith (concussion) left Thursday's game early.