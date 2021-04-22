Kalynuk scored a goal on four shots and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Predators.

Kalynuk helped ignite a third-period rally for Chicago, converting a Patrick Kane backdoor feed to pull the Blackhawks to within 4-2. It was the first of three straight Chicago goals in a span of 2:51 to send the game into overtime. The 24-year-old Kalynuk has hit the scoresheet in four of his last six outings, contributing three goals and one assist.