Kalynuk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kalynuk was making just his third NHL appearance, and he set up Dominik Kubalik's second-period tally. The helper gave Kalynuk his milestone first career point. The 23-year-old blueliner hasn't done much in a third-pairing role when he enters the lineup. The seventh-round pick from 2017 is not likely to do enough scoring to make an impact in fantasy.