Kalynuk recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Kalynuk picked up the secondary assist on Alex DeBrincat's equalizer with 18 seconds left in regulation. The 24-year-old Kalynuk is up to eight points in 15 games this year -- he's earned all but one of those points in his last nine outings. The 24-year-old appears set for a more permanent role on the blue line to close out 2020-21.