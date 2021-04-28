Kalynuk scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.
Kalynuk has enjoyed a productive April with seven points in 12 contests. That accounts for all of the 24-year-old defenseman's offense in 14 games this year. He's added 20 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and 14 blocked shots.
