Kalynuk produced an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Kalynuk fired off a shot attempt, and Vinnie Hinostroza was able to eventually poke the puck over the goal line for the Blackhawks' lone tally. The 24-year-old Kalynuk has settled into a regular role lately -- he has six points in the last 12 games. He's played in 13 contests overall, with 18 shots on net, 11 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.