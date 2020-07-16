Kalynuk penned a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Kalynuk spent the past three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, racking up 19 goals and 78 points in 110 games and serving as the team's captain during his junior year. The 23-year-old blueliner was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, but Philadelphia's ownership of his rights expired in June, paving the way for Kalynuk to sign with the team of his choice. He'll likely spend most of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, but he could get a look with the big club at some point next season.